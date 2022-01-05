Odisha Tightens Covid-19 Guidelines as Cases Surge, 24 New Omicron Patients Detected

With daily Covid positive cases surging and 24 new Omicron cases, the Odisha government issued new guidelines to tackle the situation. It has decided to extend the night curfew by an hour from January 7, 2022. Night curfew will now be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in all urban areas. Only essential services will be allowed during curfew.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena announced the suspension of physical classes in schools across the State up to class 12. However, the Matriculation Assessment examination, which started from today in the State, will continue. Online classes for the students will also continue.

“Odisha has also witnessed a surge in positive cases. It seems a new wave of Covid-19 has begun in Odisha. The guests at weddings have been capped at 100. Only 30 can participate in the Baraat (marriage procession) and a maximum of 50 people in death rituals. The government and private offices will run with 50 per cent capacity. It has asked private organisations to work with minimal staff and promote the work-from-home facility. No picnics and excursions will be conducted by schools and colleges," said SRC Pradeep Jena.

The Restrictions

- A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to participate in government official meetings or training programmes.

- Cinema halls will have to run with 50% capacity.

- Jatra and open-air theatres will operate with only 1,000 spectators.

- Roadside vendors, hotels and bars will be allowed to operate till 9 pm.

- In small shops and roadside outlets, only a maximum of five people should be allowed to stand at a time.

- Hotels and bars can accommodate only 50% of their seating capacity.

- Guests in marriages and thread ceremonies reduced to 100.

- No cultural events, trade fairs.

- No socio-religious and cultural events at any hotel, park or other public places.

In case of any violation of guidelines at malls and shops, the owner of the same will be responsible and as per the Pandemic Act and the concerned outlet will be shut down for 7 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.