Odisha to Build Houses for 13,000 Cyclone-hit Families
The house will be provided under the Biju Pucca Ghar scheme and the decision was taken at a high level meeting here chaired by Patnaik.
A woman stands near her damaged house hit by cyclone 'Titli', in Srikakulam, Friday, Oct 12, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the state will build houses for all the 13,000 families, whose homes were destroyed during cyclone Titli, officials said.
The house will be provided under the Biju Pucca Ghar scheme and the decision was taken at a high level meeting here chaired by Patnaik, the officials said.
The chief minister asked the department concerned to expedite the process and ensure transparency, an official said, adding, the house will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 176 crore.
It was also decided that local businessmen and self-help groups (SHGs) will be roped in to carry out the
construction work.
The state government will also urge the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist the SHGs, train the masons and provide necessary assistance to the affected families, the official said.
The state government will also urge the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist the SHGs, train the masons and provide necessary assistance to the affected families, the official said.
