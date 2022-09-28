Odisha to Build India's Longest Ropeway of 5.3 Km Over Chilika Lake

There is a piece of good news for tourists visiting the Brackish water lagoon at Chilika Lake. It will have the longest ropeway in the country soon.

In an aim to attract a large number of tourists to several religious and natural tourist destinations in Odisha, the State government is planning to install a ropeway in Chilika Lake of the Khorda district. These ropeway projects will be taken up by National Highways Logistic Management Limited (NHLML), a subsidiary of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under the Parvatmala scheme. The NHLML has been entrusted to take up ropeway projects, identified by the State Government in the hilly terrain connecting inaccessible areas and to improve tourism and religious importance in the State.

For this purpose Chief Engineer (DPI & Roads), Tara Prasad Mishra has asked the superintending engineer of the R&B Divisions to identify locations where ropeway projects can be taken up. After receiving reports from the superintending engineers, the Works Department will submit them to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. After that, work will be started for the execution of the ropeway projects. The country’s longest 5.3 km ropeway will be installed in Chilika lake.

Resident and Parikud Raja welcomed and thanked the Chief Minister and the state government for the ropeway project in Chilika.

Parikuda Raja Santosh Chandra Deo said, “We gave some constructive suggestions for the development of Kalijai Pitha. It is a historic decision of the state government to install a ropeway in Chilika. Not only it will attract more and more tourists but shows the way for the development of Maa Kalijai Pitha. We welcomed and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik for the project.”

The ropeway installation work will be done in PPP mode.

NHAI chief general manager Dr Ram Prasad Panda said, “NHAI will see the feasibility and the work will be done in PPP mode. it will help reach an inacessable area. The work will proceed after getting the proposal.”

Under the scheme, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas through the national ropeway development programme. The State government is planning to install ropeways in 10 locations across the State.

According to a proposal prepared by the Department of Works, the ropeways are likely to be operated at Bhimkund in Mayurbhanj district, Gonasika in Keonjhar, Malayagiri Mountain in Angul, Devkund in Mayurbhanj, Dudhari in Koraput, Putudi waterfall in Kandhamal, Satkosia in Nayagarh district, Eco Retreat Koraput, Kalijai Temple in Puri and Chilika in Puri.

