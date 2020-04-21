Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Odisha to Provide Rs 50 Lakh Assistance to Health Staff Who Lose Lives Fighting Covid-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all health workers and support staff who lose their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
Odisha to Provide Rs 50 Lakh Assistance to Health Staff Who Lose Lives Fighting Covid-19
A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman for COVID-19 test at a camp organised at a government school, during the nationwide lockdown,(Image: PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all health workers and support staff who lose their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the government will treat them as martyrs. "The state government in convergence with Centre's initiative will ensure that Rs 50 lakh is given to all health personnel, both private and public, and members of all other support services, who lose their precious lives in the fight against COVID-19," the chief minister said in a video message.

He said a detailed scheme of awards will be instituted, recognising their unparalleled sacrifice. The awards will be given on national days, the chief

minister said.

Patnaik also appealed to the people to be grateful for the selfless service being rendered by doctors, health professionals and other support services and said "any act against them is an act against the state".

He said strict action will be taken against anyone indulging in any act that will disturb or dishonour their work.

