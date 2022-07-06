Odisha Tops State Ranking for Implementation of National Food Security Act

Odisha has topped the ranking of states for implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal released the ‘State Ranking Index for NFSA’ 2022 on Tuesday during a conference of state food ministers on food and nutrition security in India.

Among the special category states (the North Eastern NSE 0.40 % states, Himalayan states, and the Island states), Tripura has obtained the first rank. Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are at the second and third positions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.