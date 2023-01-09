CHANGE LANGUAGE
Odisha: Tourist Bus From Madhya Pradesh Catches Fire in Puri, No Casualty

By: Akshay Mishra

News18

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 23:35 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Locals informed the firefighters about the fire as soon as the blaze was spotted (Representative Image: PTI)

The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. Around 25 tourists travelling on the bus lost all their belongings in the mishap

A tourist bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh to Puri’s Jagannath Temple was completely gutted in a fire on Monday. No casualty was reported in the incident, as when the bus caught fire, it was parked near the temple and all passengers were out of it.

The bus was carrying passengers from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. Around 25 tourists travelling on the bus lost all their belongings in the mishap.

Locals informed the firefighters about the fire as soon as the blaze was spotted. However, by the time the fire was doused, tourists’ belongings worth lakhs were gutted.

Local police, fire service, political leaders, and social service groups showed up at the spot and extended support to the people who lost their valuables in the fire.

