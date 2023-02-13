The Sahid Nagar police arrested two former students in connection with an alleged scuffle with a JNU professor at Utkal University. The accused were identified as Manas Sahu and Sanjay Mallick. Both are ABVP members. Two separate FIRs have been lodged at the Sahid Nagar Police Station in this connection.

Tension gripped Utkal University Campus here after a group of students protested against a professor while JNU Professor Surajit Mazumdar was delivering a lecture during a seminar on ‘Indian Constitution and Education Policy’ organized by Citizens’ Forum at PG Council Hall on Sunday. JNU professor Surajit Majumdar faced some students’ wrath for allegedly giving statements against the Constitutional provisions. A group of students from ABVP opposed the seminar and tried to stop the event which triggered tension. Heated arguments were exchanged between the organizers and students, leading to a fight in which two were injured.

The Citizen Forum Bhubaneswar strongly condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the persons involved in the incident and action against them.

Political parties also condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. The Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) has strongly condemned the incident. “The ABVP is trying to create unrest on the campus. The attack on the professor is not tolerated," the party said. Congress said violence will not be tolerated in Vanivihar.CPI said that there is a need to take strict action in this incident. BJP said that those who want to create violence in an educational institution are not acceptable.

Citizen Forum, Bhubaneswar Chairman Dr Madhusudan Mishra said, “The incident is very unfortunate. The guest was saying about equality, fraternity, etc what has been written in the constitution. Some nonstudents entered the seminar and asked to stop it and threatened to leave the place. The incident will not be tolerated, the attackers should be arrested immediately and appropriate action should be taken against all the accused involved in the incident”.

Biswa Pratap Swain, Working President, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal said: “We have strongly condemned the incident. ABVP is trying to create unrest on the campus. The attack on the professor is not tolerated. Strict action should be taken against the culprits.”

“We demand exemplary action against all those who are involved with this," said CPI Leader Suresh Panigrahi.

“Strong action should be taken against the culprits. ABVP is trying to create unrest in Vanivihar Campus. The attack on the professor is shameful," said Student Congress President Yashir Nawaz.

