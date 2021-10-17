Odisha Vigilance Conducts Raids at 15 Locations Linked to MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in DA Case

Odisha vigilance officials conducted raids on Sunday morning at Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi’s Bhubaneswar residence, his relatives and his associate in connection with the disproportionate asset case. Sleuths carried out raids at 15 locations associated with Panigrahi, who had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.05 crore through illicit means during his incumbency as a public servant between May 2009 and November 2020.

A complaint was filed before the Odisha Lokayukta last December. “…Panigrahi had amassed assets disproportionate to known sources of income by resorting to corrupt practices. The Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar vide order dated December 11, 2020 directed Odisha Vigilance to conduct an inquiry against Panigrahi,” the Odisha Vigilance said.

The probe report was submitted to the Lokayukta, Odisha, Bhubaneswar on May 28, 2021, the release said.

It further said prima facie there exists a case against Panigrahi under Section 13(2) with 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018, and directed the Odisha Vigilance to carry out investigation. “Accordingly, the Vigilance has registered a case dated 4.10.2021 for detailed investigation.”

The crime branch of Odisha police arrested Panigrahi in connection with a case registered at the Cyber Police Station in December 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.