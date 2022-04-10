Odisha Vigilance Department Seizes Cash Worth Rs 3.41 Cr from Engineer's House

In a historic feat, the Vigilance has unearthed property worth more than Rs 7 crore including cash worth Rs. 3.41 crore and 940 gms gold from Assistant Engineer Kartikeswar Roul’s house. Interestingly it has been revealed that he had married another wife without the knowledge of the first wife and ill-gotten money had been stored in the house of the second wife’s daughter.

The Vigilance has to use the machine to count the cash. Vigilance has seized Rs 3.61 crore in cash from Karthikeshwar’s second wife Kalpana Pradhan and Kalpana’s sister’s house. It is the highest cash seizure for the Vigilance. The team raided the house of Karthikeshwar’s sister-in-law, Kalpana’s sister-in-law, who lives in Salia Sahi on Saturday.

Vigilance arrested Kalpana and took her to court after it was revealed that Kartikeshwar had hidden so much money in Shali’s house through his second wife Kalpana.

Vigilance SP Anupama James said, “We have arrested Kalpana Pradhan, the second wife of Kartikeshwar Roul, and forwarded to court for receiving the money. We have seized Rs 1.41 crore cash, 360 gms of gold and one kg silver during the raid." Vigilance is interrogating Kartikeshwar during three days remand period.

According to Vigilance sources, Karthikeshwar had been involved in corruption for a long time. He had deposited cash in relatives’ houses instead of banks.

“They are earning illegally and cannot deposit it in a bank. They are blind due to greed," said former Vigilance SP Debadutta Pattnaik.

Kartikeshwar, 57, started his career as a junior engineer at Kalahandi Kalampur Buckle in 1955. He would have retired three years later. More than Rs 7 crore worth of immovable and immovable property has been recovered from Kartikeshwar so far. The amount of property is likely to be increased.

