Odisha Vigilance Unearths Rs 1.36 Cr from Malkangiri Superintendent Engineer in 'Highest-ever Cash Seizure'

Vigilance sleuths in Odisha seized Rs 1.36 crore in cash after four days of raids at the premises of Asish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer, rural works, Malkangiri. According to an official release, this is the highest-ever cash seizure in the history of Odisha vigilance. Also, 1.2 kg of gold and Rs 4 crore in bank FDs/savings/insurance deposits have been unearthed.

While Rs 2.25 crore was found in 12 bank accounts of Axis Bank (in the name of his family members and associates) operated by Dash, earlier deposits of Rs 1.77 crore were also unearthed. On Sunday, Rs 78 lakh deposited in 18 FDs in Axis Bank were recovered and around Rs 21 lakh during raids on his properties in the district the previous day.

Verification of various bank accounts and two bank lockers are still being done and the assets are likely to increase further, the release added.

Notably, Dash was intercepted by the vigilance department while allegedly carrying a massive amount of illegally acquired money in Malkangiri on Friday. Over Rs 10 lakh in cash was seized from him. Following this, the government quarters and office of Dash in Malkangiri were searched. Over Rs 21.75 lakh cash and 602 gm gold, including 17 gold coins of 10 gm each, were recovered from his house.

He had also purchased an apartment worth Rs 32.30 lakh in Cuttack’s Shantivaan Society in the name of his wife. A plot at Baripal in Keonjhar district is also bought in his wife’s name.

