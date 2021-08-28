Odisha Villagers Shocked by Electricity Bills in Lakhs

The owner of a three-room house got shock of his life when he received an electricity bill of Rs 4,73,000 for the month. A similar scene was reported in the Diyandei village in the Ganjam district in Odisha. One person has a monthly electricity bill of Rs 4,90,000, while another has a monthly electricity bill of Rs 50,000. More than 10 people in the village got such inflated bills recently.

Laxman Nahak, a resident of the village, has got a monthly electricity bill of Rs 4,73,408. Laxman was surprised to see the bill. He said his monthly electricity bill was only Rs 1,184 last month. Laxman has three rooms and three lamps and bulbs.

Similarly, Sumitra Nahak and her daughter live in a two-room shack in Diyandei village and her electricity bill is Rs 49,782. Sumitra had just paid her Rs 199 electricity bill last month.

Another villager Kailash Nayak said that his last month’s bill was Rs 1,239 but he could pay only Rs 500. But this Month, Kailash received Rs 39,075 as the bill. More than 10 people in the village have got such faulty bills. Some have Rs 4 lakh, some have Rs 2 lakh and some Rs 50,000.

The interesting thing about the power supply in the village is there are frequent power outages every day. The villagers are complaining that since the Tata company has taken over the distribution of electricity in the State, there have been various violations in the electricity bill. The innocent people demand the administration and the company’s top executives look into the issue on a priority basis and solve it.

