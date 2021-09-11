Odisha Woman Dupes 'Boyfriends' of Lakhs by Catphishing as Doctor, Engineer

There is a new way of cheating using social media platforms. A woman used several fake Facebook accounts to cheat many people. Priyanka Priyadarshini Parida, a native of the Nachuni area in the Khorda district, was operating a cheating racket in Bhubaneswar by targeting people particularly youth on social media by creating different accounts in name of girls.

The accused identifying herself either as a doctor, engineer, beautician or IT professional for developing relationships with people and then cheat them in various way.

Sannjib Satpathy, ACP, Zone-2 said, “We have arrested the accused and seized her account and checked transactions. We have also seized ATM cards, passbooks and cheque books, etc."

She has many records of cheating. It was revealed following a complaint by a victim identified as Shakti Saurabh Mohapatra of Unit-1 area at the Saheed Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. Priyanka identified as a medical student on Facebook and developed a relationship with Saurabh by putting an image of a beautiful girl.

With regular chats, Saurabh became more closer to her. Taking advantage of the situation, she took a total of Rs 6.50 lakh from him through Google Pay and PhonePe. Narrating the incident, Shakti Saurabh Mohapatra, said, “She identified herself as a doctor in a private medical college in Bhubaneswar and sent me a friend request. She said that her parents passed away and she has been torturing her uncle. She asked me for some amount to pay medical dues and get a certificate.

“I have paid her Rs 6.5 lakh. After taking money she did not receive my call. I searched for details about her on the Internet and knew that she is a cheater. I requested her to return the amount but she did not pay. Finally, I filed approached the police," he said.

