Odisha: Woman Gives Birth to Three Baby Girls at Dengaosta Primary Health Center

In a rare moment, a woman from Sanakhemundi of the Ganjam district gives birth to three baby girls at the Dengaosta Primary Health Center on Saturday. The woman identified as Sara Devi, a native of T Govindpur village of Sanakhemundi. She was admitted to the health centre on Friday and the doctor and the medical team there took it as a challenge and resulted in the safe delivery of three babies under normal procedure without any surgical intervention.

The condition of both the mother and the newborns are good. Later they are were shifted to the MKCG Medical Berhampur for better care.

Bona Mondal, Saradevi’s husband said: “I am a daily labour, we have a son and daughter, we did not know about three babies. If govt will provide financial assistance, I can provide basic amenities to my children”.

Dr NC Mohanty at the PHC said: “She was admitted on Friday. It was revealed that twin babies are there during the diagnosis. Though it was her fourth issue, we decided to do it here and got success. Three babies are underweight with an average weight of 1.5 kg. They are being shifted to the MKCG Medical, Berhampur”.

A few days back, Chabi Nayak, a native of Sarankul in the Ganjam district gave birth to four babies at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The woman was suffering from sickle cell, severe jaundice and anaemia. The doctors took it as a challenge and enabled a safe delivery of quadruplets under the normal procedure without any surgical intervention. However, three babies died due to being underweight. The fourth baby is being admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

