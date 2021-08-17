Odisha Woman Hacks Father-in-law to Death Over Family Dispute, Flees From Scene

An elderly man was hacked to death allegedly by his daughter-in-law following a family dispute in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Tuesday. Paban Hati (63) had a heated exchange of words with Rupa Hati at their paddy field on Monday morning, an officer said.

After the altercation, the woman returned to their house at Ranapal village in Panikoili police station area and asked her husband to drop her at her father’s residence. Her husband somehow managed to calm Rupa Hati down, he said.

However, matters took an ugly turn at night when Rupa Hati picked up another quarrel with her father-in-law. In a fit of rage, she attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

The woman fled from the spot after allegedly committing the crime, which occurred while her husband was not in the house, Panikoili police station inspector Sunil Nayak said. A complaint has been lodged and the body sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the inspector added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here