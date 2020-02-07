Odisha Woman Set Ablaze by In-laws Over Dowry, Succumbs to Burn Injuries

Kendrapara: A 21-year-old woman, who was battling for life for nearly a week after being set ablaze by her in-laws in Odisha's Kendrapara district over dowry, succumbed to the burn injuries, police said on Friday.

Rashmita Sahu, who sustained more than 60 per cent burns, died on Thursday night at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

Police said they have already arrested her parents-in-law and a sister-in-law, while two other suspects are still absconding.

The five persons allegedly tied the woman to a cot and set her on fire after pouring kerosene on Saturday, police said, adding that she was rescued by her neighbours.

Police have recorded her dying declaration, based on which a case of murder has been registered.

The woman's husband is working as a plumber in Oman and was not involved in the crime, police said. The woman was tortured for dowry by her in-laws since her marriage in June 2018, they said.

