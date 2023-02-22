As the saying goes dogs are man’s best friend, a woman’s best friend seems to be a cat. Maybe not every woman on the planet, but a woman in Odisha has been so mad in love with cats that she end up having 21 of them. Yes, 21 cats in one home.

But she has now landed in trouble as her ‘not-so-cat-friendly’ neighbours have approached the police. An FIR was registered in Odisha’s Ganjam district against the woman for keeping cats at her home.

Some women of ward No 10 of Chhatrapur have lodged a police complaint against the woman, Manjubala Panigrahi, saying they are facing a lot of difficulties due to cat menace. However, the pet owner has refuted the allegation.

“Even though the cats are living at her house, the whole area is surrounded by a foul smell. Even if street vendors, outsiders and guests are being reluctant to come to the area due to the bad environment," they alleged.

Local resident Ranjita Pani said, “Ranjita Panigrahi has been keeping more than 40 cats in her house. We are facing lots of problems due to the cat menace. She has not paid attention to our several requests. Finally, we have lodged an FIR in the police station in this regard."

Manjubala said she has been keeping cats since 2018 and there is some motive behind the allegations. “The allegation is false and baseless. I have been keeping only 21 pet cats since 2018 and taking proper care. They are not the cause of any panic," added Manjubala.

