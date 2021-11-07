Odisha Women SHGs Become First Ayurvedic Manufacturer in State to Get ISO Certification

A Cuttack-based manufacturer of Ayurvedic medicines has become the first producer in the state to receive the ISO certification. The Kabir Producer Group, comprising 31 members, has been working in Bahadulpatana under Bahugram panchayat of Salepur block. It has received the ISO 9001-2015 certificate for complying with quality management system towards manufacturing ayurvedic pain relief oils, herbal medicines, herbal skin and hair care products and essential oils.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has also certified the producer group with WHO-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certificate for maintaining quality in manufacturing the above-mentioned products.

The group was formed in 2018 by ORMAS with members of six women SHGs. Initially, the SHGs were into cultivation, livestock rearing, poultry and tailoring. “They decided to get into manufacturing herbal medicines after secretary of the group Lubna Jafrin pitched the idea. Jafrin had adopted her family’s hereditary vocation of ayurveda and naturopathy. She taught them how to prepare the medicines and herbal oils which are much in demand now”, said Bipin Rout, Joint CEO, ORMAS.

The producer group is preparing nine products and considering the market demand, the members are planning to add more to their catalogue. Some of their products that are selling like hot cakes are Kochilakhai oil, Gaultheria oil and Cardamom oil. While Gaultheria and Cardamom oils are used to get relief from pain and swelling respectively, Kochilakhai oil is used to treat arthritics and joint pain, said Jafrin. The group had been selling its products at various exhibitions and Baliyatra till 2019, and shifted to e-markets during the pandemic. Annually, the group earns around Rs 25 lakh from sales.

