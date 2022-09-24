Odisha: Zilla Parishad Member Died by Suicide Due to 'Family Feud' in Bhubaneswar

In an unfortunate incident, a Zilla Parishad member allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, by hanging himself in the Sisupalgarh area of Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Sahoo, Zilla Parishad member of Zone no. 11 of Gop in Puri district.

Before his death, Sahoo had shared a social media post, saying, “My phone has two videos through which you would able to know the truth.”

While the exact circumstances leading to the death of the Sahoo are yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he took his life due to some family dispute. Police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prakash Chandra Pal said, “We will conduct a detailed inquiry. After conducting an inquest we have sent the body for post-mortem. We will conduct inquiry from all angles, the truth will come out.”

Meanwhile, police have recovered two mobile phones, belonging to the deceased, from a plot near his house. Police used sniffer dogs to find the mobile phones.

According to the deceased’s father-in-law, Dushasan Sahoo, this was not the first time when Sahoo tried to take his life.

“This (suspected suicide) is not the result of one day. He also attempted suicide a few days back. He used to leave home and stay in hotels for 3-4 days. But last night he came home drunk and said I will either kill or die,” said the father-in-law.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

(With inputs from news18 reporters Dipak Samal, Sumant Sundaray & Debashis Singrayan)

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

