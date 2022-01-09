Odisha's Daily Covid-19 Cases Tally Breaches 4,500 Mark, Total Count Reaches 10.7 Lakh

As many as 4714 new Covid cases were detected in different districts of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the virus tally to 10,70,869 in the state. It is for the first time so far in 2022 that the single-day count breached the 4,500 mark in the State. Out of the total cases, 416 positives were reported in the 0-18 years age group while 2755 and 1959 cases were from quarantine and local contacts respectively.

As per the I & PR department, Khordha district reported a maximum of 1619 cases, followed by Sundergarh (662), Sambalpur (437), and Cuttack (360). With this, active cases in Odisha have now gone up to 16117. Vaccinations drive is currently in process for the age group of 15 to 18 across the state. On the other hand, precaution doses will be given to all frontline warriors & elderly people, health workers from tomorrow.

Bijay Mohapatra, Director of Health Dept said that “Positive case has been increasing in the state since last few days. It will increase till the plateau stage. The state govt has been taking all the precautionary measures to tackle the situation. Precaution dose will be administered to frontline warriors, senior citizens from tomorrow. It has directed to all district collectors to be prepared to tackle the situation"

In the wake of the covid surge, the Puri Lord Jagannath Temple will remain closed till 31st January 2022. Similarly, the Puri district administration has imposed restrictions on last rites at Swargaswar for nonresidents of Puri. In Ganjma all religious institutions will remain closed till 1st February 2022. 304 bedded special covid ward, 90 ICU and adequate numbers of Oxygen cylinder have been arranged in MKCG Medical College & Hospital. Alongside 4 dedicated hospitals are also being ready to tackle the situation. It will be operationalized as per requirement.

Vijay Amruta Kulange, Collector, Ganjam said that" We are being ready to tackle the situation. Adequate numbers of beds, oxygen cylinders & medical staff are ready to provide service as per the necessities. Covid norms will be imposed strictly at Public places. Non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places like the malls"

In view of the situation, a night curfew has also been imposed from 9 PM-5 AM across the state.

