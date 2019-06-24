Take the pledge to vote

Odisha Lokayukta Asks People to Lodge Complaint Against Corruption

Odisha's Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh assured the citizens that every possible step will be taken to ensure that the complainant is not subject to corrupt practice by any public servant.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Odisha's Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh. (Image: Twitter)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh on Monday appealed to the people not to become a victim of corruption and come forward to lodge complaint against the corrupt practice at any level.

He assured the citizens that every possible step will be taken to ensure that the complainant is not subject to corrupt practice by any public servant.

Justice Singh, who addressed a press conference here said the Lokayukta would launch awareness campaigns in every district to sensitise people about the Lokayukta Act.

The first awareness camp will be organised in Sambalpur district on June 29, he said.

Noting that the priority would be given to tribal areas to help the people lodge their complaints to eradicate corruption, Singh said: "Our endeavour is to organize at least one awareness campaign every month to reach out to the people."

He said Lokayukta would like to ensure the highest standard of integrity in public services and ensure transparency in governance.

Anyone can lodge a complaint against public servants including Chief Minister, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives, Singh said.

After receiving a complaint, the Lokayukta will initiate an inquiry by an investigation agency and the concerned agency will submit its report within 60 days.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act came into force with effect from July 7, 2018, and the body of the Lokayukta was established with effect from February 28, 2019, to enquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries.

Justice Singh assumed the office as the first chairperson of the Lokayukta Odisha March 20, 2019.

He said the state government has been wholeheartedly cooperating to make the Lokayukta of Odisha a "Model Lokayukta."

Justice BK Nayak, a former Judge of Orissa High Court assumed the Office as Member, Judicial on March 31, 2019 and Debabrata Swain, a former Indian Forest Service officer joined as one of the Members of Lokayukta on April 4, 2019.

As per the provision of the Odisha Lokayukta Act, there will be five members apart from the chairperson. ​

