Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

Odisha’s Lone Coronavirus-Positive Man Recovering Well; Samples of All 46 Suspects Test Negative

A 31-year-old Bhubaneswar resident, who was working in Italy as a researcher, tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 on Monday after reaching Bhubaneswar by train from Delhi.

Anand ST Das | News18

Updated:March 18, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Odisha’s Lone Coronavirus-Positive Man Recovering Well; Samples of All 46 Suspects Test Negative
Subrato Bagchi, head of Odisha’s COVID-19 Prevention Committee, briefs reporters in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday. (News18)

Bhubaneswar: The only person so far in Odisha to have tested positive for coronavirus is recovering well at a hospital here and has high chances of complete recovery, said a top official of a government panel formed to monitor and combat the spread of the disease in the state.

“The 31-year-old coronavirus positive person’s condition is stable. He is recovering well and fast. He had rice, dalma and other curries for lunch today. We’re waiting for his samples to test negative soon,” said chief government spokesperson Subrato Bagchi.

The man, a Bhubaneswar resident, was working in Italy as a researcher. He tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 on Monday after reaching Bhubaneswar by train from Delhi.

In a major relief to the Naveen Patnaik government that has heightened its efforts to spread awareness to prevent the spread of the virus in the state, all the samples of 46 suspects have tested negative. A number of restrictions have been imposed across the state in the past five days, and a panel of experts and IAS officers is monitoring the situation round the clock.

A helpline number (104) set up to meet citizen’s queries on the coronavirus and offer counselling has witnessed a sharp spike in the number of calls.

“While the helpline normally gets an average 500 calls daily, it received more than 5,000 calls in the last 24 hours seeking advice on the highly contagious virus,” said Bagchi, a well-known entrepreneur and co-founder of technology firm, Mindtree, who has been helping the state government in developing people’s skills.

Bagchi is the chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), a post that has the rank and status of a cabinet minister.

As many as 2,131 people who returned to Odisha from 80 countries in the past few days had registered themselves in the state government’s COVID-19 portal by 2.15pm on Wednesday, said Information and Technology Secretary Manoj Mishra.

“The highest number of people returned to Odisha from UAE (20 per cent), followed by the US (nine per cent), Saudi Arabia (five per cent), the UK (four per cent) and Malaysia (four per cent). There is none from China. Of them, as much as 37 per cent (the highest) are residents of, or currently living in, Khordha district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part. Only 97 of these people are over the age 60 years,” said Mishra.

The chief minister, who has been appealing to people to stay safe, took to Twitter on Monday stating his sister, the US-based celebrated author Gita Mehta, has registered with details on the state government portal meant for persons coming from abroad.

“I appeal to all of you to also register details about your family members and friends coming from abroad. This will help protect #Odisha from #CoronaVirus,” said Patnaik.

The Odisha government declared coronavirus as a “state disaster” and invoked the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, on March 13 to prevent the spread of the disease, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram