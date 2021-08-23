Odisha's Lord Jagannath Temple Reopens for All Devotees Today. Here's How You Can Visit Amid Curbs

After three months of Covid-19 restrictions, Lord Jagannath Temple at Odisha’s Puri will reopen for devotees from Monday. The darshan of holy Trinity was discontinued in the last 3 months after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the State.

After the fall in Covid-19 infections and ease of lockdown restrictions, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) decided to reopen Srimandir for devotees in a phased manner.

The devotees will be allowed for darshan from 7 am to 7 pm. Keeping the Covid guidelines in place, people will both doses of Covid-19 vaccine or RT-PCR negative certificate will be mandatory for the visitors. The RT-PCR test report shouldn’t be older than 96 hours prior to the visit.

Wearing of masks, use of sanitizer and social distancing before entering into the temple is also mandatory.

All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID Card, namely, Aadhaar/Voter ID etc. The devotees, however, will not be allowed to touch statues or idols in the temple premises.

The temple authorities have also prohibited taking flowers, bhoga or deepa inside the temple premise. Chewing of Tobacco, Paan or spitting inside the temple premises is prohibited and the violators will be fined Rs 500 for the same.

It has also issued a complete ban on carrying polythene bags inside the temple. A fine of Rs 100 will be levied for each violation. Partaking of Mahaprasad inside Ananda Bazar and temple premises is also prohibited.

Senior citizens, children and those with co-morbidities are advised against visiting the Temple in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The administration has taken steps to ensure that the Covid norms are strictly followed. Thermal scanning of all devotees will be done before entering into the temple.

The temple administration has also put up special barricade from ShreeJagnnath temple office and eight platoons of police force have been deployed near the temple. Devotees are being happy to have darshan of holy Trinity.

Krishankumar, Chief Administrator of Puri Jagannath temple has reviewed all the arrangements on early morning for smooth darshan of holy trinity.

