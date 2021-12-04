Odisha's Mo Sarkar, OSWAS Should be Adopted in Other States, UTs for Good Governance: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union minister of state Jitendra Singh praised Odisha government initiatives, Mo Sarkar and OSWAS, and advised other states and union territories to adopt such programmes for good governance.

Singh is the MoS for administrative reforms, public grievances and pension. While addressing the valedictory session of the regional conference on ‘Replication of good governance practices’ at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Singh said the theme and objectives of Mo Sarkar were based on transparency, accountability and team work.

He added that the initiative was directed towards a natural way of improving work culture, and best practices in governance in different regions will be replicated in other regions suitable for a specific purpose.

Singh further said with the improvement of system, grievance registration had also improved significantly. “We have to redress them (grievances) to achieve maximum satisfaction among people,” he added.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the state had adopted a transformational approach in its governance, keeping people at the forefront.

He said, “Mo Sarkar programme has been rolled out with direct random feedback from citizens who visit government institutions for different services to instil high professionalism and monitor feedback. The spirit behind Mo Sarkar is that in a democracy, citizens are supreme and their satisfaction of government service delivery must be taken seriously and used as a benchmark for initiating change. This has been welcomed by our people.”

Patnaik added that good governance precisely included building competency, aligning strategies with goals, being accountable, having a high-level of ethics and integrity, defining roles and responsibilities.

