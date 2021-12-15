Odisha's Per Capita Income Has Risen Between 2011 and 2020, Says NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that Odisha’s per capita income has risen significantly between 2011 and 2020 and the growth rate was higher than the national average. Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to the state, held meeting with the state government and discuss various issues in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during his interaction with Rajiv Kumar and his team said that Odisha has made substantial improvement in the last two decades both in macroeconomic indicators and also in socio-economic indicators.

“We would like to take this opportunity to present various longstanding and emergent developmental issues requiring support of NITI Aayog and Government of India. We welcome more such consultations and collaboration with the States in course of strategy and policy formulation across sectors,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state’s development interventions have been successful in combating Left Wing Extremism, mobilization and economic empowerment of nearly 70 lakh women through Self Help Groups.

“We have our own health assurance scheme for cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals with wider coverage to reduce out of pocket health expenditure. We are the third largest contributor to PDS rice pool of the Country. We have pioneered a conditional cash transfer system for pregnant women and lactating mothers,” the Chief Minister said.

Focusing on state’s long-term issues, Patnaik said that the state is burdened with infrastructural gaps and vulnerability to recurring natural calamities. This requires a special dispensation from the centre to help the State to catch up with the frontline States, he added.

Dr Rajiv Kumar congratulated the Chief Minister for the increase in state’s per capita income, improvement in agriculture and mining along with managing the fiscal deficit below five percent. He also advised the state to improve its mining production from one percent to more than two percent.

Kumar also proposed the state to set up an SDG Monitoring Unit. He also suggested for switching to chemical free agriculture in the state. Stating that every state has its own priorities and specificity, he said that the Niti Aayog is keen to partner with Odisha for developing a State Specific Development Blueprint for the State.

“We have discussed how developmental process can be smooth with the proper coordination between State and centre on various with state govt officials. State officials raises all the issues and we will follow it on regular basis. state’s per capita income has risen significantly between 2011 and 2020 and the growth rate was higher than the national average. State govt has well done regarding nutrition programme. Odisha has rich minerals and discussed how to grow more,” Niti Aayog Chairman said.

Odisha has also improved its macroeconomic and socio-economic over the past two decades. During the meeting, discussed in detail the various schemes implemented by the state government and the various upcoming projects.

