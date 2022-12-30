Odisha's Russian Riddle: Crime Branch Forms New Team to Probe Tourist Deaths, IB Sleuths 'Check In' at Hotel

Odisha Police’s Crime Branch has constituted a new team of four officers to collect medical health records and perform other investigations in the high-profile Russian tourist deaths case. A five-member squad has already been carrying out a probe.

As News18 has reported earlier, Pavel Antov, a sausage tycoon, lawmaker, and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had come to Odisha along with his three friends on tourist visas. After reaching Odisha via New Delhi, they went to Rayagada on December 21. They stayed at the Sai International Hotel, and had reportedly planned to visit Jeypore town.

On December 22, one of the four, Vladimir Budanov (62), was found dead inside his room. The post-mortem report confirmed heart attack as the cause of death.

Two days later, on December 24, Antov’s body was found in a pool of blood outside the hotel. It was reported that he fell off the room terrace and died.

The Crime Branch is looking into the circumstances of Antov’s death and has been questioning the Russian couple accompanying him and Budanov, as well as the tour guide, for around three days.

The police have so far ruled out any foul play, based on initial investigations, forensic evidences, and autopsies.

“The post-mortem report of the Russian businessman and lawmaker ruled out criminality. The report said the death was due to internal injuries after falling from a height. The other death was due to heart attack," the police said on Wednesday.

Some members of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Thursday visited the hotel for inspection, spoke to the employees, and checked the CCTV footage, according to reports.

The Crime Branch headquarters has also engaged some experts from various universities and some IPS officers who know Russian and live in Odisha to help with the probe. The investigators are analysing the evidence and data collected by Rayagada police.

Both bodies have been cremated. Odisha Police said that they received the no-objection certificate (NOC) and power of attorney from the family members of the two Russian nationals for the last rites.

Forensic experts though stated that the police failed to preserve the viscera of the deceased before cremation and did not seek the samples. The Crime Branch is expected to look into the matter and also speak with the doctors involved in the process.

