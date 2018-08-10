ODOP Plan Will Provide Jobs to 25 Lakh People in Next 5 Years: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the ‘One District One Product’ summit in Lucknow which is expected to give employment to 25 lakh people in the next five years.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Ram Naik welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion.“In the list of 117 aspiring districts, eight districts are from Uttar Pradesh. I hope this scheme ‘One District One Product’ will act as a change agent in those districts. We should learn from some developed countries how things made by hand can be highlighted through modern-day branding and marketing and help the nation in earning foreign investment, more employment and improving the image of the country.“I have been told that through this ODOP scheme around 25 lakh people will get employment through a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 crore in five years. Small and medium enterprises are proving to be the backbone in the nation’s economy. This ODOP scheme will further strengthen the spine,” said President Kovind.The President emphasised the need for branding of products from Uttar Pradesh. He also stated that India cannot develop without the development of Uttar Pradesh. The President expressed confidence that ODOP plan will create supportive conditions for enterprises from small towns and rural areas.Speaking about the opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, President Kovind said, “There are several rivers in UP, the largest rail network is also here. There are many such things in Uttar Pradesh which can make the state the largest economy in the country. The one who contests election from Uttar Pradesh gets a chance to become the Prime Minister of the country. Uttar Pradesh is a state full of opportunities with talent in abundance.”Earlier, the President also released a coffee table book and distributed loans to 4084 entrepreneurs. Apart from this, the Yogi Adityanath government also signed MoUs with e-commerce companies like Amazon.