Of Missing Co-workers, Spared Lives and a Lifetime of Burnt Belongings… Clashes Left Nothing Untouched

New Delhi: Ankit Pal was worried about his co-worker Dilbar Negi. Pal and Negi used to work at Anil Sweets at Shiv Vihar Chowk. On Tuesday, the place they worked at was set on fire.

"For the last two days, we have been hiding in our homes. Only today (Wednesday), we have come out to check out our neighbourhood. Everything seems destroyed. But what's most worrying is that we haven't been able to get in touch with our co-worker Dilbar Negi,” Pal told News18.

As with most other charred shops and houses, News18 stepped into the multi-story sweet shop to see how gruesome and complete the arson had been. Smoke was still rising out from one of the portions of the building.

As we moved to the second floor of the sweet shop, we suddenly came across a badly charred body. Apart from a part of the face and torso, everything had turned to ash. It was not known whether the body belonged to Dilbar Negi or anyone else. Within minutes, a police team arrived at the spot and took away the body.

(A vandalised private school in Shiv Vihar. News18)

Shiv Vihar chowk, which lies at the intersection of Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar, has many such stories of gruesome violence. Violence that still would take many more days to be fully discovered and comprehended.

In the communal clashes that had ravaged this part of northeast Delhi over the past three days, nothing had remained untouched — a school had been completely vandalised and each of its classrooms meticulously torched, a godown and all the three dozen cars in it torched, houses, shops and vehicles were still smoking.

Only a few hours ago, five houses were torched in nearby Bagirathi Vihar. At the chowk itself, at least half a dozen houses and shops were set afire on Wednesday morning.

(A fire personnel dousing the flames of a burnt shop. News18)

Fire tenders were still trying to douse the flames. Over the entire stretch hung a heavy cloud of smoke. Any direction one went to from that tri-junction of Shiv Vihar, one found stories of mayhem, arson and loot.

“You should have come here yesterday (Tuesday). It took us half an hour to reach this spot — so severe were the stone peltings and whatnot... This place was looking like a warzone,” said a paramilitary soldier.

"I've lost everything. They set fire to my shop. If police had come here on time, we would somehow have been able to save our property. Eight people, including myself, were hiding inside our shop for 24 hours, until yesterday when we in a few moments we tried to escape. If we hadn't made it in time, maybe rioters would have set us on fire as well. For 30 years, we lived in this area thinking it was home to us, to our families. All that has changed now," said Mukesh Kumar standing in front of his hardware shop as firefighters hosed down the flames in it.

(A student's report card lying on the corridor of a damaged school. News18)

While police and paramilitary force have been able to enforce a curfew in these areas, which saw the greatest intensity of communal violence over the past three days, one could sense great unease and unrest in interior areas where youngsters were gathered at intersections keeping vigil.

There are parts of Karawal Nagar where lanes lead directly to Mustafabad. At Gali Number 9, large groups of youngsters from both communities, standing barely a hundred metres apart, could be seen eyeing each other with anxiety.

In Maujpur, members of a community complained that curfew "was only for us. Not for the other community."

In Khajuri Khas, people were trying to collect remains from around 25 houses that had been broken into, looted and arsoned on Tuesday. They were angry that police did not reach the spot for 1.5 hours when rioting was underway.

"For 1.5 to 2 hours, a mob of over 1,000 people looted our houses and set them on fire with impunity. There was no sign of police. It took me an entire lifetime to build my house. Everything has gone now," said Mohan Singh, an auto driver, holding onto his 24-inch television set which he had recovered from his burnt house.

Roads and bylanes in Maujpur, Gokalpuri, Bagirathi Colony, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar, Shiv Vihar, Chand Bagh and Khureji where News18 travelled extensively, were littered with smouldering remains of shops, houses, trucks, tractors and private vehicles.

In Khureji Khas, an employee of a food delivery company asked a police constable when would the businesses reopen. "I have not gone out to deliver anything for four days now," said the 45-year-old man.

