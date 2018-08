OFB Group ‘C’ Post Recruitment 2017-2018 Final Result Out at ofbindia.gov.in, Check Now!

OFB Group ‘C’ Recruitment 2017-2018 Final Result has been released by the Ordnance Factory Board on its official website - ofbindia.gov.in The examination for the recruitment of Semi-Skilled grade Industrial Employees (IEs) for Group ‘C’ posts was conducted in the year 2017 and the result of the phase 1 was declared in the month of December 2017.Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the instructions mentioned below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofbindia.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘OFRC: Direct Recruitment of Semi Skilled Industrial Employees Advt. No.10201/11/0209/1718- Please Click Here to view the provisional Final Select List. All the extant GOI rules/regulations are applicable along with OFRC Advertisement No.10201/11/0209/1718. The final result is subject to the outcome of various Hon'ble Court Cases/Orders. (Listed on 03-08-2018)’ under ‘News Update’ on the home pageStep 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 – CTRL+F and search your result with roll numberStep 5 – Download the result and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://ofbindia.gov.in/download/Result_OFRC.pdf Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre is responsible to fill up the vacancies of Semi-Skilled grade Industrial Employees (IEs) Group 'C' in different trades and Labour Group 'C' in various Ordnance Factories located across India