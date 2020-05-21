INDIA

1-MIN READ

Offer Alivda, Eid Namaz At Home, Greet Relatives Online : Islamic Centre of India

Muslim devotees offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

The guidelines issued by the Islamic Centre of India clearly states that lockdown guidelines must be strictly followed and no one should go out to meet others.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Clearing doubts about offering Namaz on the occasion of Alvida- last Friday of Ramzan month and Eid-Ul-Fitr amid Covid-19 lockdown, the Islamic Centre of India issued an advisory on Monday.

Issued by the Chairman of Islamic Centre of India, the advisory stated, “the last Friday of Ramzan falls on May 22, hence Muslims should keep few things in their mind regarding the ongoing lockdown. Those four or five people staying in mosques may offer prayers in mosques. Those offering prayer at home can offer Alvida namaz with four people, if they don’t have four people in their house then they should offer regular Zohar (afternoon) prayers.”

“As far as Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz is concerned people should strictly follow the guidelines of the lockdown to stop Coronavirus from spreading further. People should donate (zakaat) to the poor before offering Eid Namaz. The four or five people staying in mosques may offer Eid-Ul-fitr prayers in mosque while those offering prayer at home can offer Eid-Ul-Fitr namaz with four people,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said.

Citing alternatives, Mulana added, “if they don’t have four people in their house then they should offer four Rak-aat Namaz-e-Basht. Khutba can also be recited if one remembers it, in the case on doesn’t remember Khutba they can recite Surah Fatiha and Surah Akhlas along with Dur-ud Shareef and one other verse from the Holy Quran.”

The guidelines issued by the Islamic Centre of India clearly states that lockdown guidelines must be strictly followed and no one should go out to meet others. Also, shaking hands and embracing should be avoided and greeting with relatives and friends should be done over phone and social media platforms.


