'Office in Mumbai? Go to Bombay HC': In TRP Scam Case, SC Tells Republic TV to Have Faith in High Courts

Since Republic TV's office is in Mumbai's Worli, it should approach the Bombay High Court that has been working throughout the pandemic, the Supreme Court told the media group while emphasizing that one must "have faith in high courts". The apex court's advice came during a hearing in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case registered by Mumbai Police.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the media house and expressed apprehension about the ongoing probe. Your client has an office at Worli (in Mumbai)? You may go to the Bombay HC... Entertaining the petition like this without HC hearing the matter sends a message also. The HC is working throughout the pandemic, the bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said.

It also expressed concern that of late there has been a tendency of the Police Commissioners to give interviews. Salve then withdrew the petition with liberty to approach the high court.

Mumbai Police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that three channels including Republic TV manipulated the TRP.

The racket came to light when BARC, an organization which measures TRP, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the police had said. The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited which owns the Republic Media network seeking quashing of the summons issued by the police.

Mumbai Police had earlier filed an affidavit in the top court seeking dismissal of the plea filed by Republic Media group contending that investigation into an alleged crime cannot be urged as a ground for violation of Article 19(1)(a). "Article 19(1)(a) cannot be invoked by the petitioners to side step, thwart and prevent any investigation by the competent investigating agency into alleged fudging of TRP ratings. The right under Article 19(1)(a) is not a shield which can be used against any a commission of crime under the extant criminal law of the land," it said.

The police submitted that the allegations contained in the impugned FIR registered by it make out any offence cannot be decided at this stage. "The investigation is still progressing in respect of FIR No. 143 of an a 2020. There is no exceptional circumstance whatsoever warranting any interference by this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution," the police said.

