Officer Dies After Suspect Rams Car At Capitol

Washington, Apr 2 (AP) US Capitol Police say an officer has died after a suspect rammed his car into two officers and lunged at officers with a knife before being shot. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says the officer died after Friday’s incident but did not immediately provide additional details. The officer’s identity was not released.

Pittman says the suspect rammed a barricade near the US Capitol. She says the suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at the officers. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor