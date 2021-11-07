'Officer' Keen on Aryan Khan's Arrest, Probe 'Misguided': Sources Say Delhi NCB Found 'Lapses' in Drugs Case

The Delhi team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which recently took over the investigating in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, has found major procedural lapses in the case. Sources familiar with the development told News18 that the investigating officer Sameer Wankhede deviated from the routine raids and seizure procedures during the case in which Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The revelation comes a day after NCB director transferred a total of six cases from the Mumbai unit headed by zonal director Sameer Wankhede to its Delhi team. Sources also said that the NCB officials were keen on arresting Aryan Khan while many others onboard the cruise were allowed to go.

The role of the investigating officer Wankhede is under scanner and he is alleged to misguide the probe, they said. It is learnt that Aryan Khan’s safety during the custody with the agency is a major issue which will come during the investigation by the Delhi team.

Wankhede is already facing a vigilance inquiry after a panch witness in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan was arrested alleged extortion bid by NCB officers including its zonal chief. In an affidavit, the panch witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged an extortion bid of Rs 25 crores by some agency officials, including Wankhede, to let off Khan.

Wankhede, who is facing several personal and service-related allegations, will continue to be the Mumbai zone director of the agency.

The NCB issued a statement on Friday to say that the six cases are being “taken over" by the special investigation team (SIT) of officers from the Delhi operations unit as they have “national and international ramifications and in order to conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages."

It said, “No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary." The NCB reiterated that it functions across India as a single integrated agency.

A Special Enquiry Team (SET) has also been formed to look into allegations of extortion attempt against NCB officials in connection with the drugs-on-cruise ship case will return to Mumbai on Monday, said an official. The five-member SET, headed by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh, was formed to conduct inquiry into allegations made by independent witness Prabhakar Sail and others.

