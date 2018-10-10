GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Officer Says BJP MLA Thrashed Him for Refusing to Extort Money From Miners

The BJP MLA Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari denied the allegations, saying that he had called the officer to lodge a complaint on illegal mining.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 8:02 PM IST
Banda (UP): A district mining officer claimed that he was beaten up by BJP MLA Brijesh Prajapati for refusing his demand to extort money from miners and give him Rs 25 lakh per month, police said Wednesday.

However, the BJP MLA from Tindwari denied the allegations, saying that he had called the officer to lodge a complaint on illegal mining.

The MLA has also accused District Mining Officer Shailendra Singh of conniving with those indulging in illegal mining.

According to a complaint lodged by Singh, he was called along with his staff member at the Circuit House last night where the two were beaten up.

Singh said he and his staff member were severely beaten up by Tindwari MLA and his security guards.

Later, they were also locked up in a room.

"On the instructions of District Magistrate Hiralal, I have submitted a written complaint at the Kotwali police station," Singh said.

"We have come to know about such an incident and the matter is being investigated," ASP Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.
