Officers' Association Chief, Who Wrote to PMO on Transfers, Shifted
Sengupta had recently written to the prime minister's office (PMO) regarding the transfers of Indian Information Service (IIS) officers by the I&B ministry, alleging that the "large-scale" transfers were happening due to the ministry's refusal to adhere to the laid down policies and guidelines.
File photo of the Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has transferred IIS Group A Officers' Association president Anindya Sengupta with immediate effect, according to an order.
Sengupta, who was working as the Director of Doordarshan News, New Delhi has been transferred as the Director at the Publication Division, New Delhi, the ministry's order said.
The transfer was with "immediate effect or until further order", it added.
In the letter written to the secretary to the prime minister, Sengupta had said the ministry had issued a number of transfer orders, affecting one-fourth (around 140 officers out of less than 500 Group A officers) of the IIS cadre, in the past two months.
