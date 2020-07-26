Officers Must Respond to Communications from MPs, MLAs Within 15 Days: Delhi Chief Secy

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officers to respond to a communication from a public representative, including legislators, within 15 days of receiving it, officials said on Sunday.

The direction comes after the Delhi assembly in a recent communication to Dev flagged "violations of protocols" by government officers in responding to communications of public representatives.

Officers have also been asked by the chief secretary to first acknowledge a communication of a public representative by sending a letter, stating that they are working on the issues raised by him or her, the officials said.

"Every department has been asked to first acknowledge communication received from MPs, MLAs and VIPs, and then send a detailed reply to them within 15 days," an official said.

Some MLAs complained to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel that they were not getting replies to the communications sent by them, the official said.