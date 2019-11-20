Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Officers Not to Engage in Spot Checks If There is Conflict of Interest, Says Aviation Body

The authority also said that the non-complying officer will be dealt with under the central civil services law.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Officers Not to Engage in Spot Checks If There is Conflict of Interest, Says Aviation Body
File photo of DGCA office in India.

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed its officers not to engage in spot checks or deliberations where there is conflict of interest.

"Avoidance of 'conflict of interest' is a sine qua non of good governance. Instances of DGCA officers participating in meetings/spot checks have come to notice in which this golden rule has been given a go-bye," the notification issued by DGCA Director (Admin) Chandra Shekhar said.

"Therefore, this intervention is made to reiterate that under no circumstances, any of DGCA officials shall partake in deliberations/ spot checks or any other official engagement where he or she has a conflict of interest," it said.

The authority also said that the non-complying officer will be dealt with under the central civil services law.

"The officer will be responsible for self-disclosure and non-adherence shall be dealt with in terms of related provisions of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. It may be noted that integrity and credibility of DGCA is supreme and any compromise shall entail severe action," the DGCA added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram