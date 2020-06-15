Officers Suspended, FIR Filed against Accused after Anomalies in MNREGA Work in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered strict action against those involved in irregularities in MNREGA work in the state, following which a village development officer and secretary were suspended and an FIR lodged against, four including the village head. The accused were also hit with penalties.

The incident was reported from Gonda district from Gram Panchayat Itaur (Shuklpurwa) of Mankapur development block where Rs 2.6 lakh was approved for digging a pond near Vijay Shukla's house. However, the village head and the secretary used a JCB machine instead of providing jobs to workers to dig the pond. This irregularity was confirmed in the probe.

The FIR has been lodged against village head Gomti, Gram Rozgar Sewak Madan Prasad, Secretary Amita Yadav and the owner of JCB responsible for digging the pond. Yadav has also been suspended.

A notice has also been issued against Gomti for working against the rules under MNREGA and orders for recovery have been issued against the head, Yadav and Prasad by imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 each. Prasad's contract has also been terminated with immediate effect.