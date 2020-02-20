Official Misbehaves with Army Jawans, Relieved of Duties after Video Footage Emerges

Mumbai: An official working at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi was relieved of his duties after video emerged of him misbehaving with the Army jawans.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackerey relieved the official of his duties and also asked the Border Security Force (BSF) that the former should be suspended and an inquiry be initiated against him.

The incident took place when the regimental band of the Gorkha regiment had come to Maharashtra Sadan as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Wednesday, a press release from the Maharashtra Sadan said.

The jawans were having lunch at the Sadans executive dining hall, when Assistant Resident Commissioner (Protocol) Vijay Kayarkar, while asking them to sit in the public dining hall, allegedly misbehaved with the jawans. Following this, the organisers of the programme and the jawans left, an official said.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media prompting Thackeray to relieve the official of his duties.

"The BSF has been asked to suspend Kayarkar and conduct a probe into the incident," the release said.

