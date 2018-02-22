English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Officials of Delhi Govt to Observe 5-min Silence Every Day over Alleged Assault on Chief Secy
The associations of all IAS, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) have decided that all the government employees will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices on all working days at 1.30 pm during lunch time.
File photo: IAS officers and other officials take part in a candle light protest over alleged manhandling of Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash by an AAP MLA, at Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Anguished over the recent alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the officials of the Delhi government, including IAS and DANICS officers, on Thursday observed a five-minute silence to express their anguish over the "breach of faith" by political executive of the city government.
The associations of all IAS, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) have decided that all the government employees will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices on all working days at 1.30 pm during lunch time.
With the silence to be observed every day, there is no thaw in the strained relation between the AAP dispensation and bureaucracy.
"This protest will continue on all working days at 1:30 pm in all the Delhi government offices, Jal board, other affiliated offices till the political executive takes tangible steps to ensure safety and dignity of all government employees," Manisha Saxena, secretary of IAS Association, said.
Home Secretary Manoj Parida today led to the five-minute silence by all officials working at the Delhi Secretariat, which houses offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats, including the chief secretary and other officials.
The staff working in various departments such as the revenue department, education department, transport, DUISIB, DTC observed the silence in protest against the alleged assault on Prakash by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at the chief minister's residence earlier this week.
Yesterday, two AAP MLAs were arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault.
While the AAP maintained the assault charge was a move to malign the party's image, the police yesterday released the report of a medical examination of the chief secretary which said he had a "bruise" on his lower lip and "swelling" behind the ears.
Also Watch
The associations of all IAS, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) have decided that all the government employees will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices on all working days at 1.30 pm during lunch time.
With the silence to be observed every day, there is no thaw in the strained relation between the AAP dispensation and bureaucracy.
"This protest will continue on all working days at 1:30 pm in all the Delhi government offices, Jal board, other affiliated offices till the political executive takes tangible steps to ensure safety and dignity of all government employees," Manisha Saxena, secretary of IAS Association, said.
Home Secretary Manoj Parida today led to the five-minute silence by all officials working at the Delhi Secretariat, which houses offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats, including the chief secretary and other officials.
The staff working in various departments such as the revenue department, education department, transport, DUISIB, DTC observed the silence in protest against the alleged assault on Prakash by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at the chief minister's residence earlier this week.
Yesterday, two AAP MLAs were arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault.
While the AAP maintained the assault charge was a move to malign the party's image, the police yesterday released the report of a medical examination of the chief secretary which said he had a "bruise" on his lower lip and "swelling" behind the ears.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes