Officials of Delhi Govt to Observe 5-min Silence Every Day over Alleged Assault on Chief Secy

Anguished over the recent alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the officials of the Delhi government, including IAS and DANICS officers, on Thursday observed a five-minute silence to express their anguish over the "breach of faith" by political executive of the city government.The associations of all IAS, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) have decided that all the government employees will observe a five-minute silence outside their respective offices on all working days at 1.30 pm during lunch time.With the silence to be observed every day, there is no thaw in the strained relation between the AAP dispensation and bureaucracy."This protest will continue on all working days at 1:30 pm in all the Delhi government offices, Jal board, other affiliated offices till the political executive takes tangible steps to ensure safety and dignity of all government employees," Manisha Saxena, secretary of IAS Association, said.Home Secretary Manoj Parida today led to the five-minute silence by all officials working at the Delhi Secretariat, which houses offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats, including the chief secretary and other officials.The staff working in various departments such as the revenue department, education department, transport, DUISIB, DTC observed the silence in protest against the alleged assault on Prakash by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at the chief minister's residence earlier this week.Yesterday, two AAP MLAs were arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault.While the AAP maintained the assault charge was a move to malign the party's image, the police yesterday released the report of a medical examination of the chief secretary which said he had a "bruise" on his lower lip and "swelling" behind the ears.