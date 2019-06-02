English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Officials See Little Chance of Finding Missing Climbers Alive From Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Mountain
The rescue effort for the climbers from Australia, Britain, the United States and India began on Saturday when they did not return to their base camp, but it may take days to trek to the avalanche-hit area where they were last known to have been.
VK Jogdande, DM of Pithoragarh.
Mumbai: Two Indian air force helicopters and a rescue team scoured the Himalayan region around the Nanda Devi mountain for eight missing climbers without success on Sunday and survivors are unlikely to be found, two government officials said.
