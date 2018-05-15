English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Offshore Patrol Vessel Vikram, a Make in India Initiative, Docks at Mangalore Port
The ship is 98 metres long, 15 metres wide and can move in a range of 5,000 nautical miles and can attain a sustained speed of upto 26 knots, a press release said.
Image for representation. (Representative image/newmangaloreport.gov.in)
Mangaluru: Coast guard vessel Vikram, the first in the class of seven new-generation offshore patrol vessels under the union government's 'Make in India' initiative, arrived at its Mangalore base port on Tuesday.
The ship is 98 metres long, 15 metres wide and can move in a range of 5,000 nautical miles and can attain a sustained speed of upto 26 knots, a press release said.
The ship is built with an integrated platform management system to enable special control capabilities, it said.
It has been fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machines, it said, adding that Vikram also features 30-mm gun and a 12.7-mm gun.
The ship is also designed to carry a twin-engine light and heavy helicopters, as also a pollution response equipment to contain oil-spill in sea.
Vikram, meaning valour, has a crew of 14 officers and 88 men, all commanded by Rajkamal Sinha.
The arrival of Vikram in Mangalore would be a new milestone in increased maritime security of Karnataka, the release said.
