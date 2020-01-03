Take the pledge to vote

OFRC Recruitment 2020: Ordnance Factory Board Releases 6,060 Vacancies for ITI, Non-ITI Posts at ofb.gov.in

The OFRC Recruitment 2020 was released by the Ordnance Factory Board on its official website at ofb.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
OFRC Recruitment 2020: Ordnance Factory Board Releases 6,060 Vacancies for ITI, Non-ITI Posts at ofb.gov.in
Representative image.

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released a notification inviting applications for 6,060 vacancies. The OFRC Recruitment 2020 was released by the Ordnance Factory Board on its official website at ofb.gov.in. The number of vacancies includes 3,847 for ITI and 2,219 for Non-ITI, as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

As per the official notification, "Applications are invited from Indian citizens for engagement of 56th Batch (for Non-ITI & ITI candidates) of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 and amendments thereof in Ordnance & Ordnance Equipment Factories located in different States across India."

Candidates, who are interested, can visit the official website to apply for the posts. Candidates are advised to read the official notification released by the board before applying.

OFRC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The submission of online application will begin from: January 10, 2020

The last date submission of online application: February 9, 2020 (11.59 pm)

OFRC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years as on February 9, 2020.

OFRC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Candidate must apply 'online' only directly through the link given on website.

Step 1: Visit the official website at ofb.gov.in

Step 2: Enter all the details. Candidates should ensure that their name, father’s name, date of birth, marks obtained shall exactly match with what is recorded in Matriculation or equivalent certificate etc

Step 3: Upload all the documents

Step 4: Read all the details and click on submit

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Download the form and keep a prinout for future use.

Candidates are advised to indicate their active mobile number and valid e-mail ID in the ONLINE application and keep them active during the entire engagement process as all important messages will be sent by email/SMS, which will be treated as deemed to have been read by the candidates.




