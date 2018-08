OFSS Bihar 2nd Merit List, Cut-Off out at ofssbihar.in, Check & Download Intimation Letters now

OFSS Bihar 2nd Merit List and Cut-Off has been released by the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), Bihar on its official website - ofssbihar.in.Candidates who could not make it to the first merit list released last week, can check the stream-wise and subject-wise cut-off list for second round of seat allotment for Degree Admissions 2018 in the participating universities by following the instructions given below:How to check OFSS Bihar 2nd Cut-Off List for Bihar Degree Admissions 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.inStep 2 – Click on Second Cut Off ListStep 3 – Select the University and click on ShowStep 4 – Check the Percentage Marks and save it for further referenceDirect Link - http://ofssbihar.in/SAMS/CutOffMarkWiseTopClgRpt.aspx Candiates can download the Intimation Letters from the url mentioned below:As the Bihar Board has released Class 12th Compartmental Result 2018, candidates who have cleared their supply exam are also eligible to apply for Degree Admissions via OFSS by registering for the Third Merit List. Candidates can read the official OFSS Notification for Compartmental candidates at the url mentioned below:The online application process is scheduled to commence tomorrow i.e. 28th August 2018 and candidates will be able to apply online till 30th August 2018. The 3rd Merit list for OFSS Bihar Admissions 2018 is scheduled to be released on 4th September 2018.