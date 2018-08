OFSS Bihar 2nd Merit List to release soon at ofssbihar.in, Stay Tuned!

OFSS Bihar 2nd Merit List is expected to be released soon by the Online Facilitator System for Students, Bihar School Examination Board on its official website - ofssbihar.in . The 1st merit list for degree admissions for B.A, B.S.c, B.Com courses in the colleges of the state of Bihar was released last month. Candidates who had appeared for Bihar Degree Admissions 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the 2nd merit list as and when it’s released.BSEB has organized the Online Admissions to Graduation/ Degree courses for the session 2018 – 19 via OFSS. Once the 2nd merit list is released, the candidates need to download the Intimation letter by visiting the official website of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).BSEB has initiated the process of OFSS to facilitate the admissions for degree courses in 10 Universities in Bihar as mentioned below:Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, MuzaffarpurBhupendra Narayan Mandal University, MadhepuraJai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya, ChapraLalit Narayan Mithila University, DarbhangaMagadh University, GayaMunger University, MungerPatliputra University, PatnaPurnea University, PurneaTilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, BhagalpurVeer Kunwar Singh University, Ara