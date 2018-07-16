English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018 First Selection List released at ofssbihar.in, Download Intimation Letter Now!
The candidates have been given the flexibility to choose minimum 1 and maximum 20 colleges to for admissions.
(Image: News18.com)
OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018 First Selection List has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and candidates who have made it to the list can download Intimation letter through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on its official website - ofssbihar.in. BSEB is facilitating the Online Admissions to Graduation/ Degree courses for the session 2108 – 19 via OFSS. Candidates who had applied for Bihar Degree Admission 2018 must visit the official website and download Intimation Letter by following the instructions given below:
How to download OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018 Intimation Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Download Intimation Letter’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like Application reference Number or Barcode Number, Mobile Number and Captcha Code given
Step 4 – Download the same and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://ofssbihar.in/SAMS/KnowStatus_Degree.aspx
The candidates have been given the flexibility to choose minimum 1 and maximum 20 colleges to for admissions. The application fee of Rs.300 will be applicable to apply online and there will no extra fee for choosing up to 20 colleges.
For more info regarding OFSS, click on the url given below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/12B20dbp4cGFWgsecCkBf8eIoZhdmQPXf/view
