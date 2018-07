OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018 First Selection List released at ofssbihar.in, Download Intimation Letter Now!

OFSS Bihar Degree Admission 2018 First Selection List has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and candidates who have made it to the list can download Intimation letter through Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on its official website - ofssbihar.in. BSEB is facilitating the Online Admissions to Graduation/ Degree courses for the session 2108 – 19 via OFSS. Candidates who had applied for Bihar Degree Admission 2018 must visit the official website and download Intimation Letter by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Download Intimation Letter’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter details like Application reference Number or Barcode Number, Mobile Number and Captcha Code givenStep 4 – Download the same and take a print out for further referenceThe candidates have been given the flexibility to choose minimum 1 and maximum 20 colleges to for admissions. The application fee of Rs.300 will be applicable to apply online and there will no extra fee for choosing up to 20 colleges.For more info regarding OFSS, click on the url given below: