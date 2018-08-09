GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for UG Degree Admissions Expected today at ofssbihar.in, Stay Tuned!

Candidates who had not registered earlier were given a chance by the BSEB to register online from 25th July to 28th Jul 2018 and already registered candidates were allowed to make changes during this period.

Updated:August 9, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for UG Degree Admissions Expected today at ofssbihar.in, Stay Tuned!
Screen grab of the official website of OFSS.
OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for Undergraduate Degree Admissions is expected to be released soon by the Online Facilitator System for Students (OFSS), Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on its official website - ofssbihar.in. The 1st merit list for degree admissions for B.A, B.Sc, B.Com courses in the colleges of the state of Bihar was declared last month.

Candidates who had not registered earlier were given a chance by the BSEB to register online from 25th July to 28th Jul 2018 and already registered candidates were allowed to make changes during this period.

The Online Facilitator System for Students (OFSS) enables candidates to take admissions to UG/Degree courses in ten universities of Bihar as given below:

· Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur

· Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura

· Jai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya, Chapra

· Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga

· Magadh University, Gaya

· Munger University, Munger

· Patliputra University, Patna

· Purnea University, Purnea

· Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur

· Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara

The number candidates who had registered for undergraduate courses is estimated to be approximately 5 lakh while for Intermediate courses the number of candidate registrations is around 11.67 lakh. The merit list for Intermediate courses is also expected to release anytime on the official website.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
