OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for UG Degree and Intermediate Admissions out at ofssbihar.in today, Check Now

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for undergraduate degree and intermediate courses admissions has been released by the Online Facilitator System for Student (OFSS), Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on its official website - ofssbihar.in.Candidates who had appeared for undergraduate degree admissions and intermediate courses 2018 can check and download the merit list by following the instructions given below:How to download OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for UG Degree and Intermediate Admissions?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.inStep 2 – Click on link ‘Student Login’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the respective link ‘undergraduate degree and intermediate coursesStep 4 – Enter details like mobile number, password and captcha in both the casesStep 5 – Click on SubmitStep 6 – Merit list will display on the screenStep 7 – Download the same and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link for Intermediate Courses - https://online.ofssbihar.in/studentlogin/studentlogin.aspxDirect Link for Undergraduate Degree - https://online.ofssbihar.in/studentlogin/studentlogin_deg.aspxThe 1st merit list for degree admissions for B.A, B.Sc, B.Com courses in the colleges of the state of Bihar was declared in the month of July 2018.