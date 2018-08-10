English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for UG Degree and Intermediate Admissions out at ofssbihar.in today, Check Now
Candidates who had appeared for undergraduate degree admissions and intermediate courses 2018 can check and download the merit list by following the instructions
(Image: News18.com)
OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for undergraduate degree and intermediate courses admissions has been released by the Online Facilitator System for Student (OFSS), Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on its official website - ofssbihar.in.
Candidates who had appeared for undergraduate degree admissions and intermediate courses 2018 can check and download the merit list by following the instructions given below:
How to download OFSS Bihar Merit List 2018 for UG Degree and Intermediate Admissions?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Student Login’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the respective link ‘undergraduate degree and intermediate courses
Step 4 – Enter details like mobile number, password and captcha in both the cases
Step 5 – Click on Submit
Step 6 – Merit list will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the same and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link for Intermediate Courses - https://online.ofssbihar.in/studentlogin/studentlogin.aspx
Direct Link for Undergraduate Degree - https://online.ofssbihar.in/studentlogin/studentlogin_deg.aspx
The 1st merit list for degree admissions for B.A, B.Sc, B.Com courses in the colleges of the state of Bihar was declared in the month of July 2018.
