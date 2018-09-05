GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

OFSS Bihar Third Cut-Off List Out at ofssbihar.in, Apply Before Sept 10, Spot Admissions Begin Sept 13

OFSS Bihar Third and Last Selection List and Cut-Off has been released by the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), Bihar on its official website - ofssbihar.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 5, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OFSS Bihar Third Cut-Off List Out at ofssbihar.in, Apply Before Sept 10, Spot Admissions Begin Sept 13
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
OFSS Bihar Third and Last Selection List and Cut-Off has been released by the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), Bihar on its official website - ofssbihar.in.

Candidates who could not make it to the second merit list must check the stream-wise and subject-wise cut-off and apply online from today i.e. 5th September 2018 till 10th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to check OFSS Bihar Third Cut-Off List for Bihar Degree Admissions 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Third Cut Off List’ tab
Step 3 – Select the University and click on Show
Step 4 – Check the Percentage Marks and save it for further reference
Direct Link - http://ofssbihar.in/SAMS/CutOffMarkWiseTopClgRpt.aspx
Candidates who could not make it to the First, Second or Third Selection List can appear for Spot Admissions which are scheduled to begin on 13th September 2018, next week, and conclude on 18th September 2018. Spot Admissions will be held in the Universities in which seats will still be available after registrations based on Third Merit List.

The Selection List of Spot Admissions will be released on 20th September 2018 and the selected candidates will be able to complete the online application process from 20th to 25th September 2018. Candidates can read more at the below mentioned url:
https://ofssbihar.in/Higher-Education/CAFFORM/DegreeThirdList.pdf
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...