GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

OFSS Intermediate 1st Merit List 2018 Out at ofssbihar.in, Download Intimation Letter Now

The Bihar School Education Board has also released the First Cut-off list on the OFSS portal along with Intimation Letters.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 20, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OFSS Intermediate 1st Merit List 2018 Out at ofssbihar.in, Download Intimation Letter Now
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
OFSS Intermediate 1st Merit List 2018 has been released by the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS), Bihar on its official website - ofssbihar.in.

The Bihar School Education Board has also released the First Cut-off list on the OFSS portal along with Intimation Letters for those candidates who have made it to the First Merit List of the Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2018.

Candidates awaiting the OFSS Intermediate 1st Merit List 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check OFSS Intermediate 1st Merit List 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ofssbihar.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, (First Selection List)
Step 3 – Enter your Application Reference No. / Barcode No., mobile number and captcha code,
Step 4 – Click on Print and take a printout of the Intimation Letter

Direct Link - http://ofssbihar.in/SAMS/KnowStatus_Jun.aspx

Candidates can check the First Cut-off list at the url given below to check the stream-wise cut-off percentage marks:
http://ofssbihar.in/SAMS/CutOffMarkWiseTopClgRpt_Jun.aspx

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...