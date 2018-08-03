Yogi Govt Awards ‘Y’ Category Security to Man Who Lodged FIR Against SP Leader Azam Khan​

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has awarded ‘Y’ category security cover to Akash Saxena — the man whose complaint led to the filing of an FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan last year .On Monday, a chargesheet was filed against Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Central Reserve Police Force personnel.Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Vipin Tada confirmed that the government will provide security cover to Saxena with immediate effect. “Two personal security officers (PSO) have been posted for Saxena’s security round the clock. One head constable and four constables have been deployed at his residence,” he stated.The case against Khan was lodged under sections 153A and 505 of the IPC. Each of the two penal offences entails a jail term of up to three years or fine or both on conviction under it.Azam Khan had allegedly said, “Women terrorists were chopping off the private parts of the security personnel to send across a strong message which should leave the entire country ashamed.”This was allegedly said in an apparent reference to a Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Sukma district of Chhattishgarh in April 2017 in which 25 CRPF personnel had been killed. The Maoists had allegedly mutilated the bodies of the soldiers.The ‘Y’ security cover awradee Akash Saxena is also the convenor of BJP’s small scale industry cell in West UP. His father Shiv Bahadur Saxena has been a minister in the UP government. Akash has lodged many cases against Azam Khan and his son Abdullah in the past, and has also been the eyewitness in all cases.